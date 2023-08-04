comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees bullish trading day
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees bullish trading day

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 2474.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2483.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at 2471.45 and closed at 2486.35. The stock reached a high of 2499.9 and a low of 2458 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is currently at 16,74,455.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 210,947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:36:23 AM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2483.55, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹2474.95

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2483.55. There has been a 0.35 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.6.

04 Aug 2023, 09:34:41 AM IST

Reliance Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:18:10 AM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2488.65, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹2474.95

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2488.65, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 13.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55% and has gained 13.7 points. The stock is currently trading at a relatively high price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:05:47 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2474.95, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹2486.35

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2474.95, which represents a decrease of 0.46% from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -11.4, indicating a negative movement in the price. Overall, this data suggests a slight decrease in the Reliance stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 08:08:16 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2486.35 yesterday

On the last day, Reliance Industries recorded a trading volume of 210,947 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the shares was 2,486.35.

