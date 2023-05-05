Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
Reliance Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:03 AM IST Livemint
ReliancePremium
Reliance

The current session data shows that Reliance opened at 0.0 and has reached a high of 2452.25 and a low of 2414.25.

Reliance's last day open price was 2423.4 and the closing price was 2419.8. The high for the day was 2452.25 and the low was 2414.25. The company's market cap is 1656081.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2816.35 and the 52-week low is 2180. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 88,436 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:04:01 AM IST

Reliance trading at ₹2447.8, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹2447.8

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 0 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 2447.8. No other information or context is provided.

