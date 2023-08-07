comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees positive trading day
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 2510.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2514.85 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ReliancePremium
Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) had an opening price of 2485 and a closing price of 2474.95. The stock reached a high of 2517.2 and a low of 2472 during the day. The market capitalization of RELIANCE stands at 16,98,270.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for RELIANCE was 709,795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:45:05 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2514.85, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹2510.15

The current stock price of Reliance is 2514.85 with a net change of 4.7, resulting in a percent change of 0.19. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.19% or 4.7 points.

07 Aug 2023, 10:37:05 AM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2515, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹2510.15

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2515. There has been a percent change of 0.19, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4.85, indicating that the stock has increased by 4.85.

07 Aug 2023, 10:21:17 AM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2516.3, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹2510.15

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2516.3 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 6.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% and the net change in price is 6.15.

07 Aug 2023, 10:02:35 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2517.55, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹2510.15

The current stock price of Reliance is 2517.55, which represents a 0.29% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.4 points.

07 Aug 2023, 09:45:09 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2516.6, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹2510.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Reliance is 2516.6. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.26. This translates to a net change of 6.45 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:34:05 AM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2515.9, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹2510.15

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2515.9 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 5.75. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Reliance Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:17:34 AM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2522.65, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹2510.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is 2522.65 with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 12.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% and the net change in price is 12.5.

07 Aug 2023, 09:00:48 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2510.15, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹2474.95

The current data of Reliance stock shows that its price is 2510.15 with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 35.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 1.42% and a net gain of 35.2 in value.

07 Aug 2023, 08:03:22 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2474.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Reliance had a volume of 709,795 shares and closed at a price of 2,474.95.

