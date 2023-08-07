Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees positive trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) had an opening price of ₹2485 and a closing price of ₹2474.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2517.2 and a low of ₹2472 during the day. The market capitalization of RELIANCE stands at ₹16,98,270.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for RELIANCE was 709,795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.