Reliance Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

Reliance stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 2510.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2523.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Reliance opened at ₹2515 and closed at ₹2510.15. The stock had a high of ₹2528.35 and a low of ₹2505.05. The market capitalization of Reliance is ₹1707268.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance was 293130 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:05:30 AM IST
Reliance closed at ₹2510.15 yesterday
On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 293,130 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹2510.15.
