Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.85 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.55 -0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.85 -0.02%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.75 1.04%
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 2510.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2523.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ReliancePremium
Reliance

On the last day, Reliance opened at 2515 and closed at 2510.15. The stock had a high of 2528.35 and a low of 2505.05. The market capitalization of Reliance is 1707268.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance was 293130 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:05:30 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2510.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 293,130 shares. The closing price for the day was 2510.15.

