Reliance Industries' stocks rise in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:25 AM IST Livemint
Reliance

The current session data of Reliance shows that the open price was 2450.95, the high was 2464, and the low was 2444.85.

On the last day of trading, Reliance opened at 2450.95 and closed at 2441.3. The stock had a high of 2464 and a low of 2444.85. Reliance's market capitalisation was 1660174.67 crore, with a 52-week high of 2816.35 and a 52-week low of 2180. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 19990 shares of Reliance were traded.

08 May 2023, 11:25 AM IST Reliance trading at ₹2458.3, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹2441.3

Reliance stock is currently trading at 2458.3 with a 0.7% increase in the percent change and a net change of 17. The stock appears to be performing well.

08 May 2023, 11:02 AM IST Reliance trading at ₹2459.95, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹2441.3

The current stock price of Reliance is 2459.95, with a net change of 18.65 and a percent change of 0.76. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly in value. Further analysis is needed to determine the long-term trend and potential investment opportunities.

08 May 2023, 10:49 AM IST Reliance trading at ₹2458, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹2441.3

Reliance stock is currently priced at 2458 with a net change of 16.7 and a percent change of 0.68. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

08 May 2023, 10:32 AM IST Reliance trading at ₹2459.5, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹2441.3

Reliance stock is currently trading at 2459.5 with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 18.2. The stock has shown a positive trend in the current market.

08 May 2023, 10:21 AM IST Reliance closed at ₹2441.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Reliance BSE had a volume of 20001 shares traded at a closing price of 2441.3.

