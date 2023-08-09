comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 08 2023 15:53:19
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.2 -0.39%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.1 -0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.5 0.3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.45 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.9 0.89%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 2523.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2505.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ReliancePremium
Reliance

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries (RIL) opened at a price of 2525.3 and closed at 2523.45. The stock's high for the day was 2534.6, while the low was 2499.45. The market capitalization of RIL is 1695226.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for RIL was 151,755 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:08:38 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2523.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a volume of 151,755 shares and closed at a price of 2,523.45 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout