Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 2523.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2505.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries (RIL) opened at a price of 2525.3 and closed at 2523.45. The stock's high for the day was 2534.6, while the low was 2499.45. The market capitalization of RIL is 1695226.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for RIL was 151,755 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2523.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a volume of 151,755 shares and closed at a price of 2,523.45 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.