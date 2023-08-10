comScore
Reliance Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST

Reliance stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 2505.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2523.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries' stock opened at 2507 and closed at 2505.65. The stock reached a high of 2529.4 and a low of 2481. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 17,07,336.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The total volume traded on the BSE for Reliance Industries' stock was 2,12,798 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:21:00 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2505.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance Industries Ltd (BSE) was 212,798 shares. The closing price of the stock was 2,505.65.

