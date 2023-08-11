comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Stock Plunges as Investors Lose Confidence

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 2535.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2531.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ReliancePremium
Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries' stock opened at 2527 and closed at 2523.55. The stock reached a high of 2550 and a low of 2508.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 17,15,522.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 200,827 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:43:14 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2531.05, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹2535.65

The current stock price of Reliance is 2531.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.6, suggesting a decrease of 4.6 in the stock price.

Click here for Reliance Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:35:29 AM IST

Reliance Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.45%
3 Months6.15%
6 Months18.58%
YTD9.68%
1 Year8.19%
11 Aug 2023, 09:33:07 AM IST

Reliance Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:29:15 AM IST

Reliance August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 2540.6

Reliance, currently priced at 2532.45, has no bid or offer price or quantity. However, it has an open interest of 20322000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:00:10 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2535.65, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹2523.55

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the stock price is 2535.65. There has been a percent change of 0.48, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 12.1. Overall, the stock price for Reliance has shown a positive trend with a slight increase.

11 Aug 2023, 08:22:05 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2523.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance Industries Ltd. (BSE: 500325) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 200,827 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2523.55.

