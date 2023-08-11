Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Stock Plunges as Investors Lose Confidence

On the last day, Reliance Industries' stock opened at ₹2527 and closed at ₹2523.55. The stock reached a high of ₹2550 and a low of ₹2508.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,15,522.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 200,827 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.45%
|3 Months
|6.15%
|6 Months
|18.58%
|YTD
|9.68%
|1 Year
|8.19%
The current data for Reliance stock shows that the stock price is ₹2535.65. There has been a percent change of 0.48, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹12.1. Overall, the stock price for Reliance has shown a positive trend with a slight increase.
