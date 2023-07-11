comScore
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance closed today at 2764.3, up 1.07% from yesterday's 2735.15
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance closed today at ₹2764.3, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST

Reliance stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 2735.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2764.3 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Reliance's stock opened at 2686 and closed at 2635.45. The stock reached a high of 2755 and a low of 2672.75. The company has a market capitalization of 18,49,495.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2754.7, while the 52-week low is 2180. The stock had a BSE volume of 11,10,570 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:02:15 PM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed today at ₹2764.3, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The closing price of Reliance stock today was 2764.3, which is a 1.07% increase from the previous day's closing price of 2735.15. The net change for the day was 29.15.

11 Jul 2023, 03:15:51 PM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2762.9, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

Reliance stock is currently priced at 2762.9 with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 27.75.

11 Jul 2023, 03:07:41 PM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2762.1, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current data for Reliance stock shows that its price is 2762.1. There has been a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 26.95, which represents the actual increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:53:33 PM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2757, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2757. There has been a 0.8% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 21.85.

11 Jul 2023, 02:32:59 PM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2754.15, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

As per the current data, the stock price of Reliance is 2754.15. There has been a 0.69% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.0.

11 Jul 2023, 02:16:37 PM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2753.1, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current price of Reliance stock is 2753.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 17.95 points since the last trading session.

11 Jul 2023, 02:08:06 PM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2756.9, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is 2756.9. It has experienced a 0.8% increase, with a net change of 21.75.

11 Jul 2023, 01:52:09 PM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2756.7, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current price of Reliance stock is 2756.7, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 21.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.79% or 21.55.

11 Jul 2023, 01:33:01 PM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2757.4, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2757.4, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 22.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.81% or 22.25 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:21:02 PM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2758.25, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current stock price of Reliance is 2758.25, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 23.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.84% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 23.1 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:02:27 PM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2756, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current price of Reliance stock is 2756 with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 20.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.76% or 20.85 compared to the previous trading session.

11 Jul 2023, 12:48:35 PM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2750.0, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current price of Reliance stock is 2750.0, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 14.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% and has seen a net increase of 14.85.

11 Jul 2023, 12:35:26 PM IST

Reliance Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:35:21 PM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2748.25, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2748.25, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 13.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.48% and the net change in price is 13.1 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:26:41 PM IST

11 Jul 2023, 12:15:02 PM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2744.75, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2744.75. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.6, meaning there has been an overall increase of 9.6 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 12:08:56 PM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2750.45, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the stock price is 2750.45, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 15.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.56% and the value of the stock has increased by 15.3.

11 Jul 2023, 11:45:15 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2753.55, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current stock price of Reliance is 2753.55 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 18.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.67% from its previous value and has gained 18.4 units.

11 Jul 2023, 11:34:12 AM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2746.9, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2746.9. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.75.

11 Jul 2023, 11:17:43 AM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2749.15, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is 2749.15. There has been a 0.51 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 14 points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:02:17 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2744.25, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current price of Reliance stock is 2744.25. It has experienced a 0.33 percent change, with a net increase of 9.1.

11 Jul 2023, 10:49:21 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2748.5, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2748.5 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 13.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.49% and the stock has gained 13.35 points. This information indicates that Reliance stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend in the market.

11 Jul 2023, 10:33:08 AM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2749, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the stock price is 2749. There has been a 0.51% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.85, which means that the stock has increased by 13.85.

11 Jul 2023, 10:15:02 AM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2751.45, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2751.45, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 16.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.6% from its previous value and has gained 16.3 points. Overall, this indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

11 Jul 2023, 10:06:27 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2755.25, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2755.25. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.1, which means that the stock has increased by 20.1. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement with a slight increase in price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:49:17 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2756.65, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is 2756.65. There has been a percent change of 0.79, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 21.5, which further confirms the positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Reliance stock is performing well and experiencing a small gain in value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:31:36 AM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2760, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current price of Reliance stock is 2760. It has experienced a 0.91 percent change, which is a net change of 24.85.

11 Jul 2023, 09:18:32 AM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2752.3, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current stock price of Reliance is 2752.3. It has experienced a percent change of 0.63, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 17.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 09:00:44 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2735.15, up 3.78% from yesterday's ₹2635.45

The current price of Reliance stock is 2735.15. There has been a percent change of 3.78, which indicates an increase in the stock price. The net change is 99.7, implying that the stock has gone up by 99.7.

11 Jul 2023, 08:12:53 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2635.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance shares on the BSE was 1,110,570 shares. The closing price for the day was 2,635.45.

