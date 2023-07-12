Hello User
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance closed today at 2766.2, up 0.07% from yesterday's 2764.3

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Reliance stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 2764.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2766.2 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance's stock opened at 2750.2 and closed at 2735.15. The highest price during the day was 2769.85, while the lowest price was 2738.5. The market capitalization of Reliance is 18,70,217.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2755, and the 52-week low is 2180. The BSE volume for Reliance shares on that day was 527,404.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance closed today at ₹2766.2, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

Today, the closing price of Reliance stock was 2766.2, which is a net change of 1.9 and a percent change of 0.07 compared to yesterday's closing price of 2764.3.

12 Jul 2023, 03:19 PM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2764, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2764. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's value, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a minor decline in the stock's price.

12 Jul 2023, 03:02 PM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2771.85, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2771.85 with a percent change of 0.27. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27% compared to the previous trading day. Additionally, the net change is 7.55, indicating that the stock has increased by 7.55 points. Overall, this data suggests that the Reliance stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.

Click here for Reliance Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:49 PM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2780, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2780, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 15.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.57% or 15.7 points.

12 Jul 2023, 02:34 PM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2785.65, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current stock price of Reliance is 2785.65 with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 21.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.77% or 21.35.

12 Jul 2023, 02:20 PM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2782.5, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the stock price is 2782.5. There has been a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 18.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 18.2 points. Overall, the data suggests that Reliance stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:08 PM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2786.4, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The stock price of Reliance is currently at 2786.4 with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 22.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% or 22.1 compared to the previous trading session.

Click here for Reliance Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:46 PM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2789.9, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2789.9. There has been a 0.93 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 25.6.

12 Jul 2023, 01:34 PM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2794.2, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is 2794.2. It has experienced a percent change of 1.08, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 29.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 29.9 points. Overall, the data indicates that the stock of Reliance has seen a positive movement in its value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2793.6, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2793.6 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 29.3. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.06% and has gained 29.3 points. This is a positive change for the stock and indicates that it is performing well. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may consider buying or holding onto their shares in Reliance.

12 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2794.1, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2794.1 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 29.8. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.08% and has gained 29.8 points.

Click here for Reliance AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2786.25, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current stock price of Reliance is 2786.25. It has experienced a 0.79% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 21.95.

12 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2786.25, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Reliance is 2786.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.79, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 21.95, implying that the stock has risen by this amount.

12 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2778.95, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current price of Reliance stock is 2778.95, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 14.65. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.53% or 14.65 from its previous price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.

12 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Reliance Retail among 3 companies eligible to submit resolution plan for Future Enterprises bankruptcy

Reliance Retail Ventures, Jindal (India) and Donear Industries-owned textiles maker GBTL have been listed as prospective resolution applicants for the Future Group company

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/reliance-retail-among-3-companies-eligible-to-submit-resolution-plan-for-future-enterprises-bankruptcy-11689142510792.html

12 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2778.8, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2778.8 with a percent change of 0.52. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 14.5, indicating that the stock has gained 14.5 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively and showing an upward trend.

Click here for Reliance News

12 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2783.15, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the stock price is 2783.15, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 18.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% or 18.85 points.

12 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2782.85, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Reliance is 2782.85. There has been a 0.67 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.55.

12 Jul 2023, 11:01 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2785.2, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Reliance stands at 2785.2. There has been a 0.76% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.9.

12 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2787.5, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2787.5. There has been a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 23.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by 23.2.

Click here for Reliance Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2777.15, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Reliance is 2777.15 with a percent change of 0.46. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Additionally, there is a net change of 12.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2777.05, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current stock price of Reliance is 2777.05, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 12.75. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.46% and its value has increased by 12.75. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.

12 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2787.05, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current price of Reliance stock is 2787.05 with a net change of 22.75, representing a percent change of 0.82. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2789.45, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the stock price is 2789.45. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 25.15, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that Reliance stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Reliance Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Reliance Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2799.5, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2799.5, with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 35.2. This means that the stock has increased by 1.27% and the price has increased by 35.2. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2780, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2780, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 15.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.57% and the net change in price is 15.7 points.

12 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2764.3, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹2735.15

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2764.3. There has been a 1.07% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 29.15.

12 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2735.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 527,404 shares. The closing price of these shares was 2735.15.

