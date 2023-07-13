Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance closed today at ₹2743.15, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2769.85 and closed at ₹2764.3. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹2802.2, while the lowest price was ₹2762. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹18,71,502.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2769.85, and the 52-week low is ₹2180. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 325,221 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance share price update :Reliance closed today at ₹2743.15, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 Reliance stock closed today at ₹2743.15, which is a decrease of 0.83% from yesterday's closing price of ₹2766.2. The net change in the stock's price is -23.05.

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2745.35, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2745.35. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹20.85.

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2743, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current price of Reliance stock is ₹2743, which represents a decrease of 0.84% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -23.2.

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2756.15, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2756.15. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -10.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹10.05 in the stock's price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decline in the value of Reliance stock. Click here for Reliance Key Metrics

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2770.8, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current stock price of Reliance is ₹2770.8 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2767, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2767. There has been a percent change of 0.03, indicating a very small increase in value. The net change is 0.8, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a minor upward trend.

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2774.55, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2774.55 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 8.35. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.3% and the price has gone up by 8.35 points. Overall, this indicates a positive trend for Reliance stock.

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2772.3, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current price of Reliance stock is ₹2772.3. There has been a 0.22% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 6.1. Click here for Reliance Board Meetings

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2784, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2784, which represents a 0.64% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 17.8. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive percentage change and a significant net change.

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2787.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current stock price of Reliance is ₹2787.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 21.65, meaning the stock has gained 21.65 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive momentum.

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2791.25, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2791.25. There has been a 0.91 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 25.05.

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2787.45, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is ₹2787.45 with a percent change of 0.77. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% compared to the previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 21.25, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹21.25. Click here for Reliance AGM

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2784.6, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2784.6 with a percentage change of 0.67 and a net change of 18.4. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.67% or 18.4 points. The stock is currently trading at a price of ₹2784.6.

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2787, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2787. There has been a 0.75% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has gained value.

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2786.25, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance is ₹2786.25. The percent change is 0.72, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.05, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2783.85, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current price of Reliance stock is ₹2783.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.65, which represents the increase in value in numerical terms. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement. Click here for Reliance News

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2784.8, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2784.8 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 18.6. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.67% from the previous trading session and has seen a net increase of 18.6 points. This indicates that Reliance stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2783, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current stock price of Reliance is ₹2783, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 16.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.61% compared to the previous trading day, and the stock has gained 16.8 points.

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2794.9, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2794.9, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 28.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change. The net change of 28.7 suggests that the stock has gained a significant amount in value. Overall, this data suggests that Reliance stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2794.9, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current data of Reliance stock shows that the stock price is ₹2794.9. There has been a percent change of 1.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 28.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹28.7. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend for Reliance stock. Click here for Reliance Dividend

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2794.9, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current stock price of Reliance is ₹2794.9, with a net change of 28.7 and a percent change of 1.04. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.04% or 28.7 points.

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2794, up 1% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current stock price of Reliance is ₹2794, with a percent change of 1, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 27.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 27.8 points.

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2792.1, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2792.1 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 25.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.94% from the previous trading day and has gained 25.9 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively, indicating an upward trend in its value.

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2798, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current data for Reliance stock shows that the stock price is ₹2798. There has been a 1.15% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 31.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 31.8 from its previous value. Click here for Reliance Profit Loss

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2783, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current price of Reliance stock is ₹2783, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 16.8.

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2780.35, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2766.2 The current stock price of Reliance is ₹2780.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.51, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 14.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 14.15 points.

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2766.2, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹2764.3 The current price of Reliance stock is ₹2766.2 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 1.9. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change is 1.9 points.

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2764.3 yesterday On the last day of trading for Reliance on the BSE, the company had a volume of 325,221 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹2,764.3.