Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance closed today at 2743.15, down -0.83% from yesterday's 2766.2

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Reliance stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 2766.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2743.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2769.85 and closed at 2764.3. The highest price recorded during the day was 2802.2, while the lowest price was 2762. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 18,71,502.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2769.85, and the 52-week low is 2180. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 325,221 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:13 PM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance closed today at ₹2743.15, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

Reliance stock closed today at 2743.15, which is a decrease of 0.83% from yesterday's closing price of 2766.2. The net change in the stock's price is -23.05.

13 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2745.35, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2745.35. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by 20.85.

13 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2743, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current price of Reliance stock is 2743, which represents a decrease of 0.84% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -23.2.

13 Jul 2023, 02:50 PM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2756.15, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2756.15. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -10.05, suggesting a decrease of 10.05 in the stock's price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decline in the value of Reliance stock.

13 Jul 2023, 02:36 PM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2770.8, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current stock price of Reliance is 2770.8 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:15 PM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2767, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2767. There has been a percent change of 0.03, indicating a very small increase in value. The net change is 0.8, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a minor upward trend.

13 Jul 2023, 02:04 PM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2774.55, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2774.55 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 8.35. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.3% and the price has gone up by 8.35 points. Overall, this indicates a positive trend for Reliance stock.

13 Jul 2023, 01:53 PM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2772.3, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current price of Reliance stock is 2772.3. There has been a 0.22% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 6.1.

13 Jul 2023, 01:31 PM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2784, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2784, which represents a 0.64% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 17.8. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive percentage change and a significant net change.

13 Jul 2023, 01:24 PM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2787.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current stock price of Reliance is 2787.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 21.65, meaning the stock has gained 21.65 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive momentum.

13 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2791.25, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2791.25. There has been a 0.91 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 25.05.

13 Jul 2023, 12:53 PM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2787.45, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is 2787.45 with a percent change of 0.77. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% compared to the previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 21.25, indicating that the stock price has increased by 21.25.

13 Jul 2023, 12:34 PM IST Reliance Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2784.6, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2784.6 with a percentage change of 0.67 and a net change of 18.4. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.67% or 18.4 points. The stock is currently trading at a price of 2784.6.

13 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2787, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2787. There has been a 0.75% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has gained value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2786.25, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance is 2786.25. The percent change is 0.72, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.05, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

13 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2783.85, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current price of Reliance stock is 2783.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.65, which represents the increase in value in numerical terms. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement.

13 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2784.8, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2784.8 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 18.6. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.67% from the previous trading session and has seen a net increase of 18.6 points. This indicates that Reliance stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

13 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2783, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current stock price of Reliance is 2783, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 16.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.61% compared to the previous trading day, and the stock has gained 16.8 points.

13 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2794.9, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2794.9, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 28.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change. The net change of 28.7 suggests that the stock has gained a significant amount in value. Overall, this data suggests that Reliance stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

13 Jul 2023, 10:48 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2794.9, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the stock price is 2794.9. There has been a percent change of 1.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 28.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 28.7. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend for Reliance stock.

13 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2794.9, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current stock price of Reliance is 2794.9, with a net change of 28.7 and a percent change of 1.04. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.04% or 28.7 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2794, up 1% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current stock price of Reliance is 2794, with a percent change of 1, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 27.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 27.8 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2792.1, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2792.1 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 25.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.94% from the previous trading day and has gained 25.9 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively, indicating an upward trend in its value.

13 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2798, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the stock price is 2798. There has been a 1.15% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 31.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 31.8 from its previous value.

13 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Reliance Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2783, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current price of Reliance stock is 2783, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 16.8.

13 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2780.35, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2766.2

The current stock price of Reliance is 2780.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.51, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 14.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 14.15 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2766.2, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹2764.3

The current price of Reliance stock is 2766.2 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 1.9. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change is 1.9 points.

13 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2764.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Reliance on the BSE, the company had a volume of 325,221 shares. The closing price for the day was 2,764.3.

