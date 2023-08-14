comScore
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance stock plummets in today's trading session
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance stock plummets in today's trading session

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 2548 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2535.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance's stock opened at 2535.45 and closed at 2535.65. The stock reached a high of 2558.3 and a low of 2512.1. The company's market capitalization is 1,72,387.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 297,470 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:40:07 AM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2535.05, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹2548

As of the latest data, the stock price of Reliance is 2535.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.51, resulting in a net change of -12.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

14 Aug 2023, 09:38:11 AM IST

Reliance Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.5%
3 Months7.24%
6 Months20.07%
YTD10.15%
1 Year8.28%
14 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Reliance Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:29:10 AM IST

Reliance August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 2551.45

Reliance stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2539. The bid and offer prices are currently not available, with zero bid and offer quantities. The open interest for Reliance is 22,445,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:05:54 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2535.65 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, the last day of Reliance BSE volume was 297,470 shares, with a closing price of 2,535.65.

