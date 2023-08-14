Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance stock plummets in today's trading session

On the last day, Reliance's stock opened at ₹2535.45 and closed at ₹2535.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2558.3 and a low of ₹2512.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹1,72,387.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 297,470 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.