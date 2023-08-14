Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance stock plummets in today's trading session

On the last day, Reliance's stock opened at ₹2535.45 and closed at ₹2535.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2558.3 and a low of ₹2512.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹1,72,387.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 297,470 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the latest data, the stock price of Reliance is ₹2535.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.51, resulting in a net change of -12.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.5%
|3 Months
|7.24%
|6 Months
|20.07%
|YTD
|10.15%
|1 Year
|8.28%
Reliance stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2539. The bid and offer prices are currently not available, with zero bid and offer quantities. The open interest for Reliance is 22,445,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the data provided, the last day of Reliance BSE volume was 297,470 shares, with a closing price of ₹2,535.65.
