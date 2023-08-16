Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees upward trend in trading

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2533.05 and closed at ₹2548. The stock reached a high of ₹2582 and a low of ₹2524.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹17,43,329.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 407,900 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
