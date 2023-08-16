Hello User
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 2548 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2576.75 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2533.05 and closed at 2548. The stock reached a high of 2582 and a low of 2524.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 17,43,329.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 407,900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2576.75, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹2548

The current price of Reliance stock is 2576.75. It has experienced a net change of 28.75 and a percent change of 1.13.

16 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2548 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a volume of 407,900 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was recorded at 2,548.

