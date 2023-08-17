Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance stock plummets amidst market downturn

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries' stock opened at ₹2556.65 and closed at ₹2576.75. The stock reached a high of ₹2582.15 and a low of ₹2550.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,42,078.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 87,871 shares.
The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2574.9. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.85, indicating a decrease of ₹1.85 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline.
