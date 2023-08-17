Hello User
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance stock plummets amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 2576.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2574.9 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries' stock opened at 2556.65 and closed at 2576.75. The stock reached a high of 2582.15 and a low of 2550.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 17,42,078.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 87,871 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2574.9, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹2576.75

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2574.9. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.85, indicating a decrease of 1.85 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline.

17 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2576.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 87,871. The closing price for the day was 2,576.75 per share.

