Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees upward momentum in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:06 PM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 2.5 %. The stock closed at 2738.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2807.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance stock opened at 2751.05 and closed at 2743.15. The stock reached a high of 2760.8 and a low of 2723.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance is 1853032.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2802.2 and the 52-week low is 2180. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 499323.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2807.35, up 2.5% from yesterday's ₹2738.9

The current price of Reliance stock is 2807.35. It has experienced a percent change of 2.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 68.45, which represents the actual increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:47 PM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2804.4, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹2738.9

Reliance stock closed at 2804.4, representing a percent change of 2.39 and a net change of 65.5. This indicates that the stock price increased by 2.39% or 65.5 compared to the previous trading day.

Click here for Reliance AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:35 PM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2806.75, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹2738.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is 2806.75. It has experienced a percent change of 2.48, which indicates an increase in value. The net change is 67.85, further confirming the positive movement of the stock.

17 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST Reliance Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2765.15, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹2738.9

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2765.15. There has been a percent change of 0.96, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 26.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 26.25 in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2757.25, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2738.9

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2757.25 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 18.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.67% from its previous value and has gone up by 18.35.

17 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2752.65, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹2738.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance stands at 2752.65. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.75.

Click here for Reliance News

17 Jul 2023, 11:39 AM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2751.15, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹2738.9

The current stock price of Reliance is 2751.15, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 12.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and has gained 12.25 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2752.0, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹2738.9

Based on the current data of Reliance stock, the price is 2752.0 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 13.1.

17 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2750.35, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹2738.9

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2750.35 and it has experienced a percent change of 0.42. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Additionally, the net change is 11.45, which suggests that the stock has gained 11.45 points. Overall, these numbers indicate positive movement in the stock price of Reliance.

17 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2748.05, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2738.9

The price of Reliance stock is currently 2748.05, with a 0.33% increase. This translates to a net change of 9.15.

Click here for Reliance Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2742.75, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹2738.9

Based on the current data, the Reliance stock price is 2742.75. There has been a 0.14% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.85.

17 Jul 2023, 10:23 AM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2746.3, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹2738.9

The current price of Reliance stock is 2746.3. There has been a 0.27% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.4.

17 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2737.45, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹2738.9

The current price of Reliance stock is 2737.45, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -1.45. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.05% and a decrease of 1.45 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2735.9, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹2738.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is 2735.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.11. The net change in the stock price is -3.

Click here for Reliance Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2737, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹2738.9

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2737. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of 1.9 points. Overall, this data indicates a small decline in the stock's price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2746, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹2738.9

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2746 with a percent change of 0.26. This means that the stock has increased by 0.26% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 7.1, indicating that the stock has increased by 7.1 in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2738.9, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹2743.15

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2738.9. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.25.

17 Jul 2023, 08:15 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2743.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance shares on the BSE was 499,323. The closing price for the day was 2,743.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.