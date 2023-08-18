comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 09:38:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.85 -0.17%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 0.11%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.4 -0.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614 0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.1 -0.35%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance stock plunges in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance stock plunges in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 2537.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2510.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ReliancePremium
Reliance

On the last day, Reliance's stock opened at 2568 and closed at 2574.9. The stock had a high of 2577.95 and a low of 2532.2. The market capitalization of Reliance was 1716944.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2632 and the 52-week low was 1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 139,614 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:44:08 AM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2510.45, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹2537.75

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price of the stock is 2510.45. There has been a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -27.3, suggesting a decrease of 27.3 in the stock price.

18 Aug 2023, 09:35:26 AM IST

Reliance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.51%
3 Months8.3%
6 Months15.04%
YTD9.75%
1 Year4.89%
18 Aug 2023, 09:34:41 AM IST

Reliance Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:08:03 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2537.75, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹2574.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is 2537.75, which represents a decrease of 1.44%. The net change in the stock price is -37.15, indicating a decline in value.

18 Aug 2023, 08:03:24 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2574.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries Limited (BSE) had a trading volume of 139,614 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,574.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App