Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance stock plunges in trading today

On the last day, Reliance's stock opened at ₹2568 and closed at ₹2574.9. The stock had a high of ₹2577.95 and a low of ₹2532.2. The market capitalization of Reliance was ₹1716944.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2632 and the 52-week low was ₹1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 139,614 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.