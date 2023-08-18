Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance stock plunges in trading today

On the last day, Reliance's stock opened at ₹2568 and closed at ₹2574.9. The stock had a high of ₹2577.95 and a low of ₹2532.2. The market capitalization of Reliance was ₹1716944.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2632 and the 52-week low was ₹1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 139,614 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹2510.45. There has been a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -27.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹27.3 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.51%
|3 Months
|8.3%
|6 Months
|15.04%
|YTD
|9.75%
|1 Year
|4.89%
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is ₹2537.75, which represents a decrease of 1.44%. The net change in the stock price is -37.15, indicating a decline in value.
On the last day, Reliance Industries Limited (BSE) had a trading volume of 139,614 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,574.9.
