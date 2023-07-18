comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stocks soar in positive trading session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stocks soar in positive trading session

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 2796.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2810 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ReliancePremium
Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries had an opening price of 0.0 and a closing price of 2796.4. The stock reached a high of 2816.0 and a low of 2728.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was 1891935.0232423202 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of 2816.0 and a low of 2180.0. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:30:58 AM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2810, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹2796.4

The current stock price of Reliance is 2810. There has been a 0.49% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.6.

18 Jul 2023, 11:15:53 AM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2823, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹2796.4

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2823. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 26.6, which represents the actual change in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 11:01:01 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2826.0, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹2796.4

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the stock price is 2826.0, which represents a percent change of 1.06. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.06% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 29.6, meaning that the stock has increased by 29.6.

18 Jul 2023, 10:52:10 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2816.0, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹2796.4

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the stock price is 2816.0. There has been a 0.7 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 19.6.

Click here for Reliance Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:36:15 AM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2814.0, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹2796.4

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2814.0, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 17.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.63% and the actual increase in price is 17.6. This suggests that Reliance stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth in its value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:18:08 AM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2807.9, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹2796.4

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2807.9 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 11.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

18 Jul 2023, 10:00:59 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2805.05, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹2796.4

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2805.05, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 8.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.31% or 8.65 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:49:06 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2809.6, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹2796.4

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2809.6, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 13.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without more information on the overall trend and market conditions, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.

Click here for Reliance Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:34:41 AM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2804.2, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹2796.4

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2804.2. There has been a 0.28 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 7.8. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.28 percent, resulting in a net increase of 7.8 units.

18 Jul 2023, 09:17:22 AM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2816.65, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹2796.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is 2816.65. There has been a 0.72 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 20.25.

18 Jul 2023, 09:05:47 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2796.4, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹2738.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is 2796.4 with a percent change of 2.1 and a net change of 57.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.1% and has seen a net increase of 57.5.

18 Jul 2023, 08:00:37 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2738.9 yesterday

On the last day, Reliance BSE had a trading volume of 453,640 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2738.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout