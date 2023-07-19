Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Rises in Trading

comScore
Reliance stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 2822.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2830.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Reliance had an opening price of 2812.05 and a closing price of 2796.4. The stock had a high of 2838 and a low of 2794. The market capitalization of Reliance was 1,909,525.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2816 and the 52-week low was 2180. The BSE volume for Reliance was 364,444 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:30:14 AM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2830.05, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹2822.4

The current price of Reliance stock is 2830.05 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 7.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27% and the value has increased by 7.65.

19 Jul 2023, 10:17:26 AM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2835.45, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹2822.4

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the stock price is 2835.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.05, suggesting a positive movement.

19 Jul 2023, 10:00:13 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2842, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹2822.4

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2842 with a percent change of 0.69. This means that the stock has increased by 0.69% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 19.6, indicating that the stock has gained 19.6 points.

19 Jul 2023, 09:45:13 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2838.5, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹2822.4

The current stock price of Reliance stands at 2838.5, with a net change of 16.1 and a percent change of 0.57. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information on the context or the overall trend of the stock, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.

19 Jul 2023, 09:32:43 AM IST

19 Jul 2023, 09:32:33 AM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2841.45, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹2822.4

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2841.45. There has been a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 19.05, which means that the stock has gained 19.05 points. Overall, this data suggests that Reliance stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

19 Jul 2023, 09:15:07 AM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2831.2, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹2822.4

The current price of Reliance stock is 2831.2. It has seen a net change of 8.8, which represents a 0.31 percent increase.

19 Jul 2023, 09:00:14 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2822.4, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹2796.4

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2822.4 with a percent change of 0.93. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.93% compared to the previous day. The net change is 26, meaning that the stock has increased by 26. Overall, this data suggests that Reliance stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

19 Jul 2023, 08:09:04 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2796.4 yesterday

On the last day, Reliance had a trading volume of 364,444 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 2,796.4.

