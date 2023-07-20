Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 2822.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2840 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, the opening price of Reliance was 2832, and the closing price was 2822.4. The stock reached a high of 2855 and a low of 2796.45. The market capitalization of Reliance is 1921433.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2838, while the 52-week low is 2180. The BSE volume for Reliance was 782335 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2840, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹2822.4

The current price of Reliance stock is 2840, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 17.6. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.62% and has gained 17.6 points.

20 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2822.4 yesterday

On the last day, Reliance BSE had a total trading volume of 782,335 shares with a closing price of 2,822.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.