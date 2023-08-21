Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees stock price surge
1 min read.Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM ISTLivemint
Reliance stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 2537.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2556.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Reliance's stock opened at ₹2532 and closed at ₹2537.75. The stock had a high of ₹2577 and a low of ₹2508.5. The market capitalization of Reliance is ₹1729764.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance shares was 1144311.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Aug 2023, 09:07:15 AM IST
21 Aug 2023, 08:19:42 AM IST
