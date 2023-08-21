Hello User
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees stock price surge

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 2537.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2556.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance's stock opened at 2532 and closed at 2537.75. The stock had a high of 2577 and a low of 2508.5. The market capitalization of Reliance is 1729764.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance shares was 1144311.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2556.7, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹2537.75

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the stock price is 2556.7 with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 18.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75% or 18.95 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively, indicating a potential upward trend.

21 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2537.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance BSE had a trading volume of 1,144,311 shares and closed at a price of 2537.75.

