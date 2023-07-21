Reliance Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:11 AM ISTLivemint
Reliance stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 2619.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2581.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Reliance's stock opened at ₹2603 and closed at ₹2619.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2613.8 and a low of ₹2578.1. The market capitalization of Reliance was ₹17,46,745.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2632 and the 52-week low was ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 122,895 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:11:19 AM IST
