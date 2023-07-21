comScore
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance stock plummets as investors turn bearish

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST

Reliance stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -2.55 %. The stock closed at 2619.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2553.0 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Reliance's stock opened at 2603 and closed at 2619.8. The high for the day was 2613.8 and the low was 2561.3. The market capitalization for Reliance was 17,36,799.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2632 and the 52-week low was 1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 142010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:37:23 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2553.0, down -2.55% from yesterday's ₹2619.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is 2553.0. There has been a percent change of -2.55, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -66.8, which means that the stock has decreased by 66.8.

21 Jul 2023, 11:18:21 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2548.9, down -2.71% from yesterday's ₹2619.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is 2548.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.71%, resulting in a net change of -70.9.

21 Jul 2023, 11:02:30 AM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2560.15, down -2.28% from yesterday's ₹2619.8

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2560.15. There has been a percent change of -2.28, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -59.65, which means the stock has decreased by 59.65.

21 Jul 2023, 10:45:06 AM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2556, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹2619.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is 2556. There has been a percent change of -2.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -63.8, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:31:27 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2566.75, down -2.02% from yesterday's ₹2619.8

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2566.75 with a percent change of -2.02 and a net change of -53.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.02% and has experienced a net decrease of 53.05.

21 Jul 2023, 10:26:13 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2619.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Reliance BSE had a volume of 142,091 shares and closed at a price of 2,619.8.

