Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance shares plummet as investors react to negative market trends

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 2619.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2584.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries stock opened at 2603 and closed at 2619.8. The stock reached a high of 2613.8 and a low of 2578.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is currently at 17,50,939.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 56,636 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2584.65, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹2619.8

Reliance stock is currently priced at 2584.65, with a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -35.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease in price.

21 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2619.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance shares on the BSE was 56,793. The closing price for the shares was 2,619.8.

