Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance shares plummet as investors react to negative market trends

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries stock opened at ₹2603 and closed at ₹2619.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2613.8 and a low of ₹2578.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is currently at ₹17,50,939.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 56,636 shares on the BSE.
Reliance stock is currently priced at ₹2584.65, with a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -35.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease in price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance shares on the BSE was 56,793. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,619.8.
