Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 2619.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2581.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance's stock opened at 2603 and closed at 2619.8. The stock reached a high of 2613.8 and a low of 2578.1. The market capitalization of Reliance was 17,46,745.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2632 and the 52-week low was 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 122,895 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:11 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2619.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Reliance BSE had a volume of 122,897 shares and closed at a price of 2619.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.