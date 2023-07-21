Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance stock plummets as investors turn bearish

On the last day, Reliance's stock opened at ₹2603 and closed at ₹2619.8. The high for the day was ₹2613.8 and the low was ₹2561.3. The market capitalization for Reliance was ₹17,36,799.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2632 and the 52-week low was ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 142010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.