Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 2556.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2518.25 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2531 and closed at 2556.7. The stock reached a high of 2554.9 and a low of 2513.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 1703751.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 156076 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2518.25, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹2556.7

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2518.25. There has been a percent change of -1.5, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -38.45, which further demonstrates the decline in the stock value.

22 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2556.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance had a trading volume of 156,076 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Reliance shares was 2556.7.

