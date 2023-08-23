Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stocks Surge with Positive Trading

On the last day, the opening price of Reliance was ₹2518.25 and the closing price was also ₹2518.25. The stock had a high of ₹2537.45 and a low of ₹2498.55. The market capitalization of Reliance was ₹1704258.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹2632 and the 52-week low was ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance was 115990 shares.
The current data shows that the price of Reliance stock is ₹2527.35. There has been a 0.33 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 8.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.24%
|3 Months
|7.45%
|6 Months
|14.01%
|YTD
|8.95%
|1 Year
|6.46%
The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2519 with a percent change of 0.03. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.03% compared to the previous value. The net change is 0.75, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.75 points. Overall, the stock is showing a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Reliance had a total volume of 115,990 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,518.25.
