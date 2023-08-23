Hello User
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stocks Surge with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 2519 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2527.35 per share.

Reliance

On the last day, the opening price of Reliance was 2518.25 and the closing price was also 2518.25. The stock had a high of 2537.45 and a low of 2498.55. The market capitalization of Reliance was 1704258.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 2632 and the 52-week low was 1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance was 115990 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2527.35, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2519

The current data shows that the price of Reliance stock is 2527.35. There has been a 0.33 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 8.35.

23 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Reliance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.24%
3 Months7.45%
6 Months14.01%
YTD8.95%
1 Year6.46%
23 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2519, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹2518.25

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2519 with a percent change of 0.03. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.03% compared to the previous value. The net change is 0.75, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.75 points. Overall, the stock is showing a slight increase in value.

23 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2518.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance had a total volume of 115,990 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,518.25.

