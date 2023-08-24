Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees positive trading day

On the last day, Reliance's stock opened at ₹2527.95 and closed at ₹2519. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2542.4, while the lowest was ₹2518.05. The market cap of Reliance is ₹17,07,066.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 157,329 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Reliance is ₹2532, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 8.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 8.85 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.06%
|3 Months
|7.48%
|6 Months
|16.78%
|YTD
|9.07%
|1 Year
|4.96%
The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2523.15. There has been a 0.16 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests that Reliance stock is performing well, with a small increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a volume of 157,329 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,519.
