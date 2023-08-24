Hello User
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 2523.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2532 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance's stock opened at 2527.95 and closed at 2519. The highest price reached during the day was 2542.4, while the lowest was 2518.05. The market cap of Reliance is 17,07,066.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 157,329 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2532, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹2523.15

The current stock price of Reliance is 2532, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 8.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 8.85 points.

24 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Reliance Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Reliance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.06%
3 Months7.48%
6 Months16.78%
YTD9.07%
1 Year4.96%
24 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2523.15, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹2519

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2523.15. There has been a 0.16 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests that Reliance stock is performing well, with a small increase in value.

24 Aug 2023, 08:28 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2519 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a volume of 157,329 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 2,519.

