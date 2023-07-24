Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance shares plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) opened at ₹2603 and closed at ₹2619.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2613.8 and a low of ₹2523.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,15,893.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2632 and ₹1987.33, respectively. The total BSE volume for the stock was 896,988 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2485.55, down -2% from yesterday's ₹2536.2 The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2485.55. There has been a percent change of -2, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -50.65, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that the Reliance stock has experienced a decline in value.

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2477.2, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹2536.2 The current stock price of Reliance is ₹2477.2. It has experienced a percent change of -2.33, indicating a decrease in value, with a net change of -59. This suggests that the stock has declined by ₹59. Click here for Reliance Profit Loss

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2487.2, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹2536.2 The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2487.2. There has been a percent change of -1.93, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -49. This means that the stock has decreased by ₹49.

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2536.2, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹2619.8 The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2536.2, which represents a 3.19% decrease in value. This translates to a net change of -83.6.

Reliance share price expected to open 3-4% lower on Q1 results https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/ril-may-gap-down-3-4-at-open-11690167707124.html

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2619.8 yesterday On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance Industries Ltd. shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 896,988 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹2,619.8.