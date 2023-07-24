comScore
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance shares plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 09:51 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -2 %. The stock closed at 2536.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2485.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) opened at 2603 and closed at 2619.8. The stock reached a high of 2613.8 and a low of 2523.35. The market capitalization of the company is 17,15,893.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2632 and 1987.33, respectively. The total BSE volume for the stock was 896,988 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:51:08 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2485.55, down -2% from yesterday's ₹2536.2

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2485.55. There has been a percent change of -2, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -50.65, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that the Reliance stock has experienced a decline in value.

24 Jul 2023, 09:31:02 AM IST

Reliance Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:30:55 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2477.2, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹2536.2

The current stock price of Reliance is 2477.2. It has experienced a percent change of -2.33, indicating a decrease in value, with a net change of -59. This suggests that the stock has declined by 59.

24 Jul 2023, 09:15:10 AM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2487.2, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹2536.2

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2487.2. There has been a percent change of -1.93, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -49. This means that the stock has decreased by 49.

24 Jul 2023, 09:03:31 AM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2536.2, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹2619.8

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2536.2, which represents a 3.19% decrease in value. This translates to a net change of -83.6.

24 Jul 2023, 09:02:31 AM IST

Reliance share price expected to open 3-4% lower on Q1 results

24 Jul 2023, 08:28:28 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2619.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance Industries Ltd. shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 896,988 shares. The closing price of the stock was 2,619.8.

