Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance shares plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) opened at ₹2603 and closed at ₹2619.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2613.8 and a low of ₹2523.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,15,893.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2632 and ₹1987.33, respectively. The total BSE volume for the stock was 896,988 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.