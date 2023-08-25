Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance stock soars in today's trading session

On the last day, Reliance's open price was ₹2542 and the close price was ₹2523.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2542 and a low of ₹2471.6 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Reliance is currently at ₹16,76,959.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance on the last day was 302,604 shares.
Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2497.05, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹2478.65
Reliance stock is currently priced at ₹2497.05 with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 18.4. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a gain of 18.4.
Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2485.35, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹2478.65
The current price of Reliance stock is ₹2485.35. It has experienced a 0.27 percent change, with a net change of 6.7.
Reliance share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.29%
|3 Months
|6.15%
|6 Months
|15.37%
|YTD
|7.23%
|1 Year
|3.48%
Reliance Live Updates
Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2478.65, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹2523.15
The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2478.65, representing a percent change of -1.76. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -44.5, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹44.5.
Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2523.15 on last trading day
On the last day, Reliance BSE witnessed a trading volume of 302,604 shares with a closing price of ₹2,523.15.
