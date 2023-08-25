comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance stock soars in today's trading session

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 2478.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2497.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ReliancePremium
Reliance

On the last day, Reliance's open price was 2542 and the close price was 2523.15. The stock reached a high of 2542 and a low of 2471.6 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Reliance is currently at 16,76,959.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance on the last day was 302,604 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:04:18 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2497.05, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹2478.65

Reliance stock is currently priced at 2497.05 with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 18.4. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a gain of 18.4.

Click here for Reliance Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:42:44 AM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2485.35, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹2478.65

The current price of Reliance stock is 2485.35. It has experienced a 0.27 percent change, with a net change of 6.7.

25 Aug 2023, 09:32:45 AM IST

Reliance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.29%
3 Months6.15%
6 Months15.37%
YTD7.23%
1 Year3.48%
25 Aug 2023, 09:31:39 AM IST

Reliance Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:03:30 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2478.65, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹2523.15

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2478.65, representing a percent change of -1.76. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -44.5, which means the stock price has decreased by 44.5.

25 Aug 2023, 08:25:00 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2523.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance BSE witnessed a trading volume of 302,604 shares with a closing price of 2,523.15.

