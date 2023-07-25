Hello User
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance stock plummets as negative sentiment persists

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -1.94 %. The stock closed at 2536.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2487 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance's stock opened at 2484 and closed at 2536.2. The stock reached a high of 2514.8 and a low of 2469.55. The market capitalization of Reliance stands at 16,82,607.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 2,28,038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2487, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹2536.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is 2487. There has been a percent change of -1.94, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -49.2, which means that the stock price has decreased by 49.2.

25 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2536.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Reliance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 228038. The closing price for the shares was 2536.2.

