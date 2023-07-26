Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

On the last day, the open price of Reliance stock was ₹2491.5 and the close price was ₹2487.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2505, while the lowest was ₹2480.05. The market capitalization of Reliance was ₹16,81,052.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹2632 and ₹1987.33 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 199,238.
Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2521.4, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹2484.7
The current price of Reliance stock is ₹2521.4. There has been a 1.48% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 36.7.
Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2499.05, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹2484.7
The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2499.05, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 14.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.58% and the actual change in price is 14.35.
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2490.8, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹2484.7
The current data for Reliance stock shows that its price is at ₹2490.8. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock's price, with a net change of 6.1. This means that the stock has increased by 6.1 points.
Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2484.7, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹2487.55
The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2484.7. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.85, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹2.85. Overall, this data suggests that there has been a small decline in the value of Reliance stock.
Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2487.55 yesterday
On the last day, Reliance BSE had a trading volume of 199,238 shares and closed at a price of ₹2487.55.
