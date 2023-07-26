Hello User
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 2484.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2521.4 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, the open price of Reliance stock was 2491.5 and the close price was 2487.55. The highest price reached during the day was 2505, while the lowest was 2480.05. The market capitalization of Reliance was 16,81,052.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 2632 and 1987.33 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 199,238.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:53 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2521.4, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹2484.7

The current price of Reliance stock is 2521.4. There has been a 1.48% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 36.7.

Click here for Reliance Profit Loss

26 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2499.05, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹2484.7

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2499.05, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 14.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.58% and the actual change in price is 14.35.

26 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Live Updates

26 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2490.8, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹2484.7

The current data for Reliance stock shows that its price is at 2490.8. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock's price, with a net change of 6.1. This means that the stock has increased by 6.1 points.

26 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2484.7, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹2487.55

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2484.7. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.85, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.85. Overall, this data suggests that there has been a small decline in the value of Reliance stock.

26 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2487.55 yesterday

On the last day, Reliance BSE had a trading volume of 199,238 shares and closed at a price of 2487.55.

