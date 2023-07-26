Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

On the last day, the open price of Reliance stock was ₹2491.5 and the close price was ₹2487.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2505, while the lowest was ₹2480.05. The market capitalization of Reliance was ₹16,81,052.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹2632 and ₹1987.33 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 199,238.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.