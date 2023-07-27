Reliance Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:24 AM ISTLivemint
Reliance stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 2484.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2525.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Reliance Industries' stock opened at ₹2480.1 and closed at ₹2484.7. The high for the day was ₹2547.25, while the low was ₹2480.1. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹1708791.08 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2632 and ₹1987.33, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 132959 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:25:06 AM IST
