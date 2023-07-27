Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:24 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 2484.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2525.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries' stock opened at 2480.1 and closed at 2484.7. The high for the day was 2547.25, while the low was 2480.1. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 1708791.08 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2632 and 1987.33, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 132959 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2484.7 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume of Reliance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 132,959 shares. The closing price of Reliance stock was 2484.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.