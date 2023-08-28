Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stocks Rise in Trading Today

On the last day, Reliance opened at a price of ₹2454 and closed at ₹2478.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2505 and a low of ₹2443.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance is ₹1671073.15 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1212903 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2474.95, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹2469.95 The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is ₹2474.95. There has been a percent change of 0.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 5 units. Overall, the stock price of Reliance has seen a small upward movement. Click here for Reliance Profit Loss Share Via

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2482.4, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹2469.95 The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2482.4 with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 12.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% and the net change in price is 12.45 rupees. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive change in price. Investors may view this as a favorable trend and may consider buying or holding onto their Reliance stock. Share Via

Reliance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.46% 3 Months 4.49% 6 Months 14.06% YTD 6.74% 1 Year 3.3% Share Via

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2469.95, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹2478.65 The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is at ₹2469.95. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -8.7, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹8.7. Share Via

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2478.65 on last trading day On the last day, Reliance BSE had a trading volume of 1,212,903 shares and closed at a price of ₹2,478.65. Share Via