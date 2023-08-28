Hello User
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stocks Rise in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 2469.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2474.95 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance opened at a price of 2454 and closed at 2478.65. The stock reached a high of 2505 and a low of 2443.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance is 1671073.15 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1212903 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance trading at ₹2474.95, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹2469.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance is 2474.95. There has been a percent change of 0.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 5 units. Overall, the stock price of Reliance has seen a small upward movement.

Click here for Reliance Profit Loss

28 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2482.4, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹2469.95

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2482.4 with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 12.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% and the net change in price is 12.45 rupees. This indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive change in price. Investors may view this as a favorable trend and may consider buying or holding onto their Reliance stock.

28 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Reliance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.46%
3 Months4.49%
6 Months14.06%
YTD6.74%
1 Year3.3%
28 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2469.95, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹2478.65

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is at 2469.95. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -8.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 8.7.

28 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2478.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance BSE had a trading volume of 1,212,903 shares and closed at a price of 2,478.65.

