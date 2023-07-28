comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock declines in trading today
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock declines in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 2506.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2501.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance opened at 2529 and closed at 2525.7. The stock reached a high of 2538 and a low of 2491.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance is 16,95,665.79 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 101139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:31:03 AM IST

Reliance Live Updates

28 Jul 2023, 09:21:29 AM IST

Reliance share price NSE Live :Reliance trading at ₹2501.65, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹2506.3

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2501.65. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4.65, which means that the stock has dropped by 4.65. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

28 Jul 2023, 09:01:30 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2506.3, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹2525.7

The current stock price of Reliance is 2506.3, with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -19.4. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.77% or 19.4.

28 Jul 2023, 08:16:42 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2525.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 101,139 shares. The closing price for the day was 2525.7.

