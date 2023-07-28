Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock declines in trading today

On the last day, Reliance opened at ₹2529 and closed at ₹2525.7. The stock reached a high of ₹2538 and a low of ₹2491.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance is ₹16,95,665.79 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 101139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.