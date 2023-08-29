Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Stock Plummets as Investors Flee
Reliance stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 2469.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2442.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of trading for Reliance saw the stock open at ₹2474 and close at ₹2469.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2483.5 and a low of ₹2432 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance currently stands at ₹16,52,535.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance was 349,403 shares.
29 Aug 2023, 09:01:00 AM IST
29 Aug 2023, 08:17:03 AM IST
