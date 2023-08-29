Hello User
Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Stock Plummets as Investors Flee

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 2469.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2442.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

The last day of trading for Reliance saw the stock open at 2474 and close at 2469.95. The stock reached a high of 2483.5 and a low of 2432 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance currently stands at 16,52,535.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance was 349,403 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2442.55, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹2469.95

The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is 2442.55. There has been a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -27.4, suggesting a drop of 27.4 in the stock price.

29 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2469.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 349,403. The closing price for the shares was 2469.95.

