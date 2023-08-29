Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Stock Plummets as Investors Flee

The last day of trading for Reliance saw the stock open at ₹2474 and close at ₹2469.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2483.5 and a low of ₹2432 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance currently stands at ₹16,52,535.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance was 349,403 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Reliance stock shows that the price is ₹2442.55. There has been a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -27.4, suggesting a drop of ₹27.4 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Reliance shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 349,403. The closing price for the shares was ₹2469.95.
