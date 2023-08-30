comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 30 2023 09:42:19
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.35 1.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.3 0.19%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.65 0.1%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,595.55 0.33%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 249.4 -0.7%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees gains in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Reliance stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 2420.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2421.85 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ReliancePremium
Reliance

On the last day, the opening price for Reliance was 2447, while the closing price was 2442.55. The stock reached a high of 2452.15 and a low of 2408.45. The market capitalization for Reliance was 16,37,448.04 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 2632, and the 52-week low was 1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 220,154 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:44:55 AM IST

Reliance share price update :Reliance trading at ₹2421.85, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹2420.25

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2421.85. There has been a slight percentage change of 0.07, indicating a minimal increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.6, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

30 Aug 2023, 09:33:17 AM IST

Reliance Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:32:15 AM IST

Reliance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.93%
3 Months2.37%
6 Months14.79%
YTD4.66%
1 Year2.63%
30 Aug 2023, 09:03:20 AM IST

Reliance share price Today :Reliance trading at ₹2420.25, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹2442.55

The current data of Reliance stock shows that the price is 2420.25 with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -22.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.91% and has decreased by 22.3.

30 Aug 2023, 08:22:11 AM IST

Reliance share price Live :Reliance closed at ₹2442.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries Limited (Reliance) had a trading volume of 220,154 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Reliance shares on that day was 2,442.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App